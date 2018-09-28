Join Us For Our 'Ballot Boxing' Series Of Austin City Council Candidate Forums

There's plenty of heat around the big statewide and congressional races this fall, but maybe the biggest impact on your day-to-day life comes from local government. There are five Austin City Council races — plus the mayor — on the ballot in November.

To help you make a more informed choice, KUT, the Austin Monitor, Glasshouse Policy and A Functional Democracy are hosting a series of forums with council candidates in October.

Not sure which district you're in? Plug your address into this handy tool and find your district. Then, find the forum in your district below, RSVP and join us! You can also submit a question that we might ask the candidates at the forums.

Note: There is no forum for Council District 5, since there is only one person running for that seat.

District 1— Monday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard St. RSVP here.

District 3 — Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at Tamale House East, 1707 East 6th St. RSVP here.

District 8 — Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave. RSVP here.

District 9 — Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St. RSVP here.

Mayor — Monday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard St. RSVP coming soon.

