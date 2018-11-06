It's Election Day. Here's What You Need To Know To Vote Today.

  • More people voted early in Travis County this year than during early voting for the 2016 presidential election.
Turnout was strong during early voting in Texas — more than 47 percent of registered voters in Travis County have already cast ballots.

Those of you who haven’t voted yet: Today’s the day.

There are races for statewide office (governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, etc.); Congress; Senate (the race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O’Rourke comes to mind); the Texas LegislatureCity Council, mayor and school boards; along with bond propositions and a handful of citizen-initiated propositions on the ballot in Austin.

RELATED | Here's A Look At What's On The Ballot 

So, you want to go vote? Here’s what you need to know.

Make Sure You're Registered

You can go here to check if you are indeed registered properly in Travis County. Check out this site to verify your registration anywhere in the state.

Find Your Closest Early Voting Location

Consult the handy map below to find the most convenient polling place in Travis County. If you're registered to vote in Travis County, you can vote at any location.

Find polling places for Travis County here, Williamson County here, Hays County here,  and Burnet County here. Find your voting location in Bastrop County here.

Voters line up before sunrise at the Travis County Tax Office on Monday, the first day of early voting in the Nov. 6 elections.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

Check Out Wait Times Online

Travis County has this handy map that shows you how long the wait is at polling places around the county.

Williamson County has similar info here.

If the wait is too long at your closest location, perhaps you’ll save time driving a little farther to one with a shorter wait?

Bring ID

If you have a photo ID that is up to date, or expired up to four years, bring that ID to the polls.

If you had trouble getting an ID and just don’t have one, you have some options:

  • You can bring your voter registration card and use that as your form of identification.
  • If you don’t have your registration card, you can bring any kind of official document – that’s anything that has your name and address on it — like a bank statement or utility bill. While you are at the voting location, all you’ll have to do is a sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Watch This Video

One more thing: We made this helpful video to steer you through the voting process. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir and KUT's Jennifer Stayton are your guides.

Prepare

Want to know what's on your ballot ahead of time? KUT joined other NPR member stations in Texas to put together this helpful voter's guide. Just plug in your address and you can learn about all the candidates and propositions. 

Ready? Go vote! Historically, Texas has some of the lowest voter turnout in the country.

Help make 2018 different.

