Need Help Getting Drinkable Water In Austin? Here's Where To Get It.

  • Austin residents have been buying up bottled water after the city announced its water utility was struggling to treat floodwaters from Lake Travis.
As problems with Austin’s water supply continue, the recommendation is to boil tap water for three minutes before consuming it. Most other uses are fine. But there are plenty of people out there who can’t feasibly boil all the water they — or their families — need.

See the map below for places that people can pick up supplies of drinkable water. All distribution sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People will be given one gallon per person in their family.

Are there other places giving out water? Let us know and we’ll add to the map.

University of Texas students can pick up drinking water at four sites around campus, with a valid UT ID:

  • Recreational Sports Center
  • Gregory Gym
  • Student Services Building
  • Texas Union Building

We'll keep updating this list as new sites are identified.

