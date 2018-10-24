Austin Sees Spike In Murky Water Overnight, Triggering Mandatory Boil Notice

By 36 minutes ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

An overnight spike in silt in Austin's tap water triggered an official boil-water notice from state regulators.

Austin’s tap water briefly exceeded the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s regulatory standards for drinking water quality, surpassing a limit of 5 turbidity units.

Turbidity refers to the cloudiness of water. It's a measurement used to reflect the amount of contaminants present, such as silt, mud and debris. Turbidity itself has no negative health effects, but high levels of it can create an environment where bacteria grows.

Austin Water officials said the spike lasted only a short time and turbidity levels are back to the same levels the utility saw yesterday afternoon.

“This spike in turbidity does not require any change [and] does not put the public in any additional risk,” Austin Water Public Information Officer Ginny Guerrero said. “We’re still asking folks to boil their water but that brief moment that the turbidity got a little worse for us last night triggered this additional notification.”

Austin’s drinking water is usually well below the state standard level of 0.3 turbidity units. The current level is hovering around 1.

Austin officials issued a boil-water notice Monday after historic flooding in the Llano River overwhelmed the city's treatment plants. Guerrero said there is no way to predict how long the order will remain in effect. Officials said yesterday it could be a "handful of days."

A flash flood watch remains in effect for Central Texas, including Travis County, through tonight. The area could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Flooding
Boil-Water Notice

