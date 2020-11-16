-
Floodwaters shut down the Colorado River a year ago, bringing mud and silt to the treatment plants that supply Austin’s water. That aquatic sediment was…
Austin Water delivered an “after action” report to City Council today on the weeklong boil-water order enacted during severe flooding in October. During…
Austinites may soon be getting more information on why they had to boil their tap water last month.The Austin City Council on Thursday ordered the City…
The City of Austin has lifted emergency water-use restrictions enacted last month, as the city dealt with problems with water treatment following record…
Austin Water officials have lifted a boil-water notice for all its customers that’s been in place since Monday. They say the water is now safe to drink…
Update: Austin's boil-water notice has been lifted. Find out more here.Original story:Austin Water officials say the water utility is on track to end its…
Austin Water officials say they hope to call off the citywide notice to boil water by Sunday."We're hopeful that Sunday we can get there, and that's what…
As the old saying goes, “You don’t miss your water till your well runs dry.”But rather than sit around missing your water, it may be wiser to ask some…
As problems with Austin’s water supply continue, the recommendation is to boil tap water for three minutes before consuming it. Most other uses are fine.…
Austin Water issued a boil-water notice and asked residents to reduce water consumption Monday after historic flooding overwhelmed its water treatment…