Watch Live: City Council questions Austin Water staff about boil-water notice

Austin City Council members are holding their first public meeting to question Austin Water staff about the city's third boil-water notice in four years.

The latest, three-day boil-water notice ended last Tuesday. No contaminants were found in the city's water system. On Friday, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said he was resigning, taking "full responsibility for any shortcomings" at the utility during the notice.

"We would like to know more about how we got under this boil water notice, and how we can prevent another one in the future," District 8 Council Member Paige Ellis said on the Council's forum last week.

Watch the live video below starting at 9 a.m.: