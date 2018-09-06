Officer Who Shot At Austin Bomber Won't Face Charges, Police Chief Manley Says

No officer will be indicted for the officer-involved shooting of a serial bomber in March, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Thursday.

The bombings killed two people and injured four others. The suspect, Mark Conditt, died after a bomb exploded in his car in Round Rock on March 21. Police had surrounded him, Manley said, and one shot into the vehicle.

Authorities said they found a 25-minute video confession hours before Conditt's death. When asked Thursday whether police would release the video, Manley said it was still under investigation.

This story is developing.