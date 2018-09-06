Officer Who Shot At Austin Bomber Won't Face Charges, Police Chief Manley Says

By Stephanie Federico 2 minutes ago
  • Authorities say Mark Conditt detonated a bomb in his car as police surrounded him in Round Rock on March 22. Conditt confessed to a series of bombings that killed two people.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

No officer will be indicted for the officer-involved shooting of a serial bomber in March, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Thursday.

The bombings killed two people and injured four others. The suspect, Mark Conditt, died after a bomb exploded in his car in Round Rock on March 21. Police had surrounded him, Manley said, and one shot into the vehicle.

Authorities said they found a 25-minute video confession hours before Conditt's death. When asked Thursday whether police would release the video, Manley said it was still under investigation.

This story is developing.  

Austin Bombings
Brian Manley
Austin Police Department

