Tornado Watch Issued For Areas East Of Austin Tonight. Here Are 8 Ways To Stay Ahead Of The Weather

By 1 hour ago
  • Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Severe weather is possible in Central Texas for this Halloween night. A tornado watch has been issued for counties east of Austin, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee and Fayette counties.

To keep you up-to-date, we've collated a list of resources to turn to during severe weather.

Google Crisis Map

Google's map can alert you to any weather-related warnings or watches in your area, as well as display public shelter locations.

National Weather Service Radar And Emergency Website

ATXfloods

Check the map below for updates on low-water crossing closures in Central Texas. 

LCRA Hydromet Rainfall Totals

Check the LCRA's Hydromet to see rainfall totals across the Austin area and flood conditions for creeks around the city. You can find more rain gauge and creek flood conditions for the entire Lower Colorado River basin here.

Check Lake Levels And Flood Status

Check water levels at the Highland Lakes on LCRA's flood status page, and see how upstream flows are impacting Lake Travis, Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

Texas Flood Conditions

Track statewide flood conditions with this map from the Texas Water Development Board.

Austin Energy Outage Map

Check for reported outages in Austin Energy's service area and view power restoration estimates. 

Customers of other electricity providers in Central Texas can find outage reports, too:

Severe Weather Twitter List

We've compiled a list of useful Twitter accounts to follow for the latest info on weather and flood conditions, road closures and other emergency information.

This post has been updated.

Tags: 
Weather
Flooding

Related Content

Harvey Drenches: Flash Flood Warning For Central Texas, Flash Flood Emergency In Houston

By Aug 26, 2017
National Weather Service

Updated at 11:30 p.m.

One person is dead in Rockport in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey, according Aransas County officials. Another person is confirmed dead in Houston, as unprecedented rainfall brings flooding across Southeast Texas. As it continues to linger, state officials are urging Texans to expect persistent rains and underscoring the potential for life-threatening floods for the next few days across the state. Hundreds of thousands are without power along the coast, where cleanup efforts are just beginning.

Could Flash Flooding Become the New Normal?

By Jun 2, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr./KUT News

From Texas Standard:

Over the past week, the Brazos River has risen to its highest level in more than 100 years. The rains that caused the overflow have led to at least six deaths in Texas.

Meteorologists are predicting that some 10 inches of rain will fall in the Houston area over the next several days. If so, we may be looking at another round of devastation in the fourth largest city in the nation. Houston has activated its emergency operations center.


County Waits on Long-Term Solutions to Local Flooding

By Jun 17, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

April Marshall stood among the remains of her mother’s home last month in southeast Travis County, pointing out the new, donated couch still wrapped plastic. The family was still in the process of furnishing their home wrecked by flooding in October, when roughly three feet of floodwaters rushed their home again in May.