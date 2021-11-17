© 2021 KUT

Health

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. have topped 100,000 for the first time

By Brian Mann
Published November 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST
A bag of assorted pills and prescription drugs dropped off for disposal is displayed during the Drug Enforcement Administration's 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day earlier this year in Los Angeles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 people died of a drug overdose from April 2020 to April 2021.
Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images
A bag of assorted pills and prescription drugs dropped off for disposal is displayed during the Drug Enforcement Administration's 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day earlier this year in Los Angeles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 people died of a drug overdose from April 2020 to April 2021.

Updated November 17, 2021 at 12:05 PM ET

More than 100,000 people died over a 12-month period from fatal drug overdoses for the first time in U.S. history, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

"To all those families who have mourned a loved one and to all those people who are facing addiction or are in recovery: you are in our hearts," said President Joe Biden in a statement issued by the White House. "Together, we will turn the tide on this epidemic."

"This tragic milestone represents an increase of 28.5%" over the same period just a year earlier, said Dr. Deb Houry with the CDC in a call with reporters Wednesday.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, who heads the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, called the surge in drug fatalities "unacceptable."

"An overdose is a cry for help," Gupta said during the press conference. "For far too many people that cry goes unanswered. This requires a whole lot of government response and evidence-based strategies."

Experts blame the continuing surge on the spread of more dangerous street drugs and on disruptions to drug treatment programs caused by the pandemic.

"[Overdoses] are driven both by fentanyl and also by methamphetamines," said Dr. Nora Volkov, who heads the National Institute On Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health.

She predicted the surge of fatalities would continue because of the spread of more dangerous street drugs.

"They are among the most addictive drugs that we know of and the most lethal," Volkov said.

In recent years, Mexican drug cartels have pivoted to manufacturing and distributing fentanyl and methamphetamines, which are cheaper to produce and can be shipped in small quantities that are difficult to detect.

Anne Milgram, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, acknowledged Wednesday that efforts to slow trafficking of these drugs haven't worked.

"This year alone DEA has seized enough fentanyl to provide every member of the U.S. population with a lethal dose," Milgram said. "We are still seizing more fentanyl each and every day."

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to approve more than $10 billion in funding for drug treatment and interdiction programs. The White House also asked states to relax rules that complicate access to Naloxone, a medication that can reverse overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids.

But the Biden administration has sent mixed signals on how committed it is to following science-based "harm reduction" strategies proven to help keep people with addiction alive.

In an interview last month with NPR, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra initially signaled that the federal government would drop opposition to safe drug injection and consumption sites.

"We're not going to say 'but you can't do these other type of supervised consumption programs that you think work or that evidence shows work,'" Becerra said.

But HHS officials quickly walked back that statement and say the question of whether people with substance use disorder should be allowed to use drugs under medical supervision will be decided by the courts.

The DEA has also drawn fire in recent weeks for taking a tough stance with pharmacies that distribute buprenorphine, another medication with a strong track record of helping people with addiction avoid relapse and overdose.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Content
  • naloxone.jpg
    Texas Standard
    Why critics say Texas' new 'good Samaritan' law for overdoses doesn't go far enough
    Caroline Covington
    ,
    The Legislature passed House Bill 1694 this year. But one critic argues it likely won't benefit the majority of people facing emergencies from addiction.
  • judge_vasquez.jpg
    Texas Standard
    Preventing elder abuse is key, but agencies and the courts can intervene in an emergency
    Joy Diaz
    ,
    “It shouldn’t hurt for an older person to get older."
  • woman with smartphone and laptop
    Opioid overdoses have skyrocketed during the pandemic. A new program from Texas A&M is trying to tackle the problem.
    Alexandra Hart
    ,
    From Texas Standard:While the COVID 19 pandemic is a global health crisis in its own right, the lockdowns and restrictions surrounding it have caused other, smaller scale health crises. Including a revival of the opioid epidemic in AmericaAfter years of gains in reducing overdose deaths, numbers are back up again. Particularly hard hit are poor and rural areas that have seen hospital closures and dwindling healthcare access.But an initiative from Texas A&M University aims to better equip doctors and mental health providers to deal with opioid use in their communities.Dr Dheeraj Raina is a psychiatrist specializing in addiction medicine.On a recent Zoom call, he spoke to more than 40 doctors, counselors and students about a concept in behavioral health called the “stages of change,” and how it relates to substance use disorders.“We have to recognize that progression through stages of change is not linear, not guaranteed and not time bound,” he said. “Meaning that individuals do not go in a steady fashion from precontemplation to preparation for maintenance. They will frequently bounce back and forth.”The lecture is part of a new initiative from Texas A&M Health Science Center called the Empower TeleEcho program. It’s a series of free webinars for healthcare providers who want to learn more about helping patients with substance use issues - which experts say have increased dramatically during the pandemic.The goal of the program is to connect medical professionals to experts in addiction care.“It's mentoring health care providers in rural areas who may not have the knowledge or expertise to care for patients with certain conditions,” said Chinelo Nsobundu, the program manager for the Empower initiative.Each session starts out with a 30 minute lecture on a topic relating to best practices in treating substance abuse disorders, like addressing stigma around addiction, or how opioid use presents in adolescents. Then, presenters discuss a case study featuring real patient scenarios and answer questions about treatment strategies.“The providers are able to provide some kind of mentorship or guidance in terms of what that health care provider can do to treat and manage this particular individual that they may not have been doing in their clinical practice,” Nsobundu said.The program kicked off at the beginning of the year, with financial backing from the health insurance company Amerigroup. And the timing isn’t coincidental. Substance abuse – and opioid overdoses in particular – have been on the rise in the past year.“The number of both fatal and non-fatal overdoses due to opioids has dramatically increased in Texas and in the United States,” said Dr. Joy Alonzo, cochair of Texas A&M’s Opioid Task Force, which oversees the Empower program. “This has been one of the most concerning phenomenons, as a public health issue, that we've noticed since the pandemic started.”Opioid overdoses were trending downward between 2016 and 2019. Then came COVID lockdowns.“We were making a lot of headway,” Alonzo said. “And then when the pandemic hit all that ground to a halt and people were not able to access care, people that have substance use disorders were not able to go to their practitioners.”According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control, opioid overdose deaths in 2020 rose nearly 30% over the previous year. More than 90,000 people died of overdoses last year - the highest number on record.Factors like social isolation and lack of access to care during the pandemic likely contributed to the spike, Alonzo said.“So when folks don't get the psychosocial supports that they need, and they don't have that community around them, they tend to relapse. It's very, very impactful to their state,” Alonzo said.She said that some general practitioners who don’t specialize in addiction treatment may not feel equipped to navigate the challenges of treating substance use issues. Perhaps they simply don’t come across the issue very often.That’s where connecting with trained addiction medicine specialists through the Empower program can help.“This may be the first time since they went to medical school that they've actually had any access to an expert in these particular treatment areas,” Alonzo said. “So we want to make sure that that anybody who wants to provide treatment has the tools that they need as a family practitioner or a nurse practitioner” One person who said he’s already benefited from the sessions is James Mazza. He’s community coalition coordinator for the Waco-area nonprofit Voice, which focuses on wellness education for youth and their parents, including educating about drug abuse.Mazza said that overdoses in the Waco area have more or less kept pace with national trends - rising about 25 percent since the pandemic began. He also said that lack of access to care was a big driver. With doctors and hospitals stretched thin with COVID cases, appointments for pain management became harder to come by.“People have lost access to their doctors, so they're not able to actually access pain medication or receive pharmacological advice,” he said. “And so people that have developed an addiction to pain medication are having to turn to street drugs and the synthetic opioids.”Mazza said one of the biggest roadblocks to addressing opioid abuse in his community is the stigma around the condition.“I think a lot of what you're seeing in Waco is people don't think that “good people” and I'm putting this in air quotes...but “good people” don't get addicted to medications, and that's just flat out not true. Anybody can get addicted to them,” Mazza said.That can make people afraid of admitting they have a problem or seeking help. So dispelling the stigma is one of Mazza's top priorities. He said that participating in the A&M program has helped him better understand how other communities are dealing with opioid use.“It's a great way to share information on how other people are treating problems in their community,” Mazza said. “Especially if it's something like, you know, Waco is not necessarily a large community, but it's not a small community, either. So there are some things that we have seen, but maybe not in as depth or as an intense as somebody who is from Austin or Dallas”Alonzo, with the Opioid Task Force, said that ongoing education and improved treatment options in parts of the state outside major urban centers is key to supporting those struggling with opioid use, and to reversing the rise in overdoses brought on by the pandemic.“It's a war every day for these folks. Every day they have to recommit to staying in recovery. And without that supportive community, it's very difficult.”Texas A&M Health Science Center’s Empower TeleEcho program is free of charge and any healthcare providers, pharmacists, and mental health professionals in Texas are able to attend.
  • Naloxone_MGJr_070916.jpg
    Health
    Travis County Saw A Surge In Overdoses In 2020. Advocates Hope The County Takes Steps To Stop Deaths.
    Andrew Weber
    ,
    The Austin area saw a nearly 40% increase in fatal overdoses during the pandemic.
  • Stephanie Rimel looks at a photo of her brother Kyle Dixon, who died of the coronavirus on Jan. 20, 2021 at the age of 27. She says that during Kyle's illness and after his death, some acquaintances and relatives made insensitive comments, or denied the reality of the pandemic.
    COVID-19
    When COVID Deaths Are Dismissed Or Stigmatized, Grief Is Mixed With Shame And Anger
    Brett Sholtis
    ,
    After their brother died, two sisters faced a barrage of misinformation, pandemic denialism and blaming questions. Grief experts say that makes COVID-19 the newest kind of "disenfranchising death."
  • texas_tech_telemedicine.jpg
    Texas Standard
    Texas Telemedicine Rules Are Changing. Here’s What You Can Expect.
    Caroline Covington
    ,
    Emergency rules established during the pandemic are set to expire at the end of August.
  • COVID-19 memorial for the dead at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn
    COVID-19
    U.S. Life Expectancy Fell By 1.5 Years In 2020, The Biggest Drop Since WWII
    Jane Greenhalgh
    ,
    The CDC says COVID-19 was the largest factor, along with drug overdoses, homicides, diabetes and chronic liver disease. The decline was even greater for Hispanic men.
  • Sharon Rivera adjusts flowers at daughter Victoria's grave at Calvary Cemetery in New York City in 2020. Her daughter, 21, died of a drug overdose in 2019. According to new CDC data, drug overdose deaths soared to more than 93,000 last year.
    Health
    Drug Overdoses Killed A Record Number Of Americans In 2020, Jumping By Nearly 30%
    Bill Chappell
    ,
    More than 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the U.S. last year, according to new CDC data. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids accounted primarily for the rise, which the pandemic exacerbated.
  • Federal agencies report a troubling rise in overdoses from a variety of drugs that have been laced with the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.
    Health
    Overdose Deaths Surged In Pandemic, As More Drugs Were Laced With Fentanyl
    Brian Mann
    ,
    Researchers say cocaine, meth and other street drugs are increasingly contaminated with deadly synthetic opioids, contributing to a major spike in deaths.
  • Firefighters and paramedics with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in Maryland wear enhanced PPE, during the coronavirus pandemic, as they transport a patient after responding to a call for a cardiac arrest as a result of a drug overdose on May 6, 2020.
    Health
    Hospital Emergency Rooms Struggle With Overdose Spike During Pandemic
    Brian Mann
    ,
    The CDC says hospitals saw a lot more emergency cases involving drug overdoses, as well as mental health crises and suicide attempts. Many emergency departments weren't ready.
  • wilcomentalhealth_010621_MM_07.JPG
    Health
    WilCo's 'Mental Health First Responders' Rise To The Challenge As Calls Double During The Pandemic
    Allyson Ortegon
    ,
    The Williamson County Mobile Outreach Team does everything from responding to overdoses, connecting people with counselors, or just finding the best care that doesn’t involve a hospital or jail.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say drug overdose deaths rose in the first three months of this year. Data showing a roughly 10% increase in fatalities offer a first official snapshot of the pandemic's impact on Americans suffering addiction.
    Sharp Rise In Drug Overdose Deaths Seen During 1st Few Months Of Pandemic
    Brian Mann
    ,
    New data from the CDC show more than 19,000 Americans died from drug overdoses during the first three months of 2020 with the country on pace to set a grim new record.
  • austin_recovery_01.jpg
    Austin
    Austin Recovery Says It Can't Afford To Keep Addiction Treatment Centers Open Because Of COVID-19
    Andrew Weber
    ,
    Austin Recovery, a nonprofit that's provided substance abuse treatment in Central Texas since 1967, says it's closing its doors because of the…
  • An EMS truck in front of a hospital.
    Health
    Austin Is Partnering With The State To Get Treatment To People Who Overdose On Opioids
    Ashley Lopez
    ,
    Emergency medical providers in Austin are working with state health officials to expand treatment services for people who overdose on opioids.The Texas…
  • Overall, researchers found men died of alcohol-related causes in 2017 at a higher rate than women. But when analyzing annual increases in deaths, the largest increase was among white women.
    U.S. Alcohol-Related Deaths Have Doubled, Study Says
    Vanessa Romo
    ,
    Nearly 73,000 people died from liver disease and other alcohol-related illnesses in 2017, up from just under 36,000 deaths in 1999. Alcohol was even more deadly than illicit drugs, including opioids.