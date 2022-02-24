Want to support the people in Ukraine? Here's how you can help

Updated February 25, 2022 at 9:55 AM ET

As the Russian military invasion of Ukraine has unfolded, so too has a humanitarian crisis that has forced civilians to flee their homes or take refuge in bomb shelters and subway stations throughout the country.

As the world watches on TVs and smartphones, it's a natural thought to want to help in some way.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of organizations that are asking for assistance. Donations can be made through the links to their websites or social media pages.

UNICEF

UNICEF supports health, nutrition, HIV prevention, education, safe drinking water, sanitation and protection for children and families caught in the conflict in Ukraine.

"Heavy weapons fire along the line of contact has already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell in a statement.

As needs in #Ukraine escalate in line with the conflict, UNICEF is rapidly stepping up emergency response efforts throughout the country, providing critical supplies, access to safe water, child protection and more.



Your support can make a difference: https://t.co/G1RjNWersH pic.twitter.com/OHyIZjk4zp — UNICEF USA (@UNICEFUSA) February 24, 2022

Médecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders

MSF runs a range of activities in Ukraine working with local volunteers, organizations, health care professionals and authorities to help people travel to health care facilities and access prescribed medications.

Voices of Children

The Ukrainian organization's Charitable Foundation helps provide psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by the armed conflict, according to its website.

Voices of Children's efforts of support for kids include art therapy, video storytelling, providing mobile psychologists and even individual help for families.

Sunflower of Peace

The nonprofit organization is raising money to prepare first aid medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.

Each backpack is designed for groups of 5 to ten people and includes an array of first aid supplies — such as bandages, anti-hemorrhagic medicine and medical instruments, according to the organization's Facebook page.

International Committee of the Red Cross

This Switzerland-based organization is aiming to help people affected by the conflict and support the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Save the Children

Save the Children, based in London, helps to deliver lifesaving aid to vulnerable children in Ukraine and around the world. According to its website, the organization says it is on the ground in the U.S. and other parts of the world "delivering essential humanitarian aid."

Children in #Ukraine are terrified. They hear explosions and are being asked to flee with just the clothes on their backs.



We're calling for an immediate end to the fighting. Children's lives and futures are at stake. pic.twitter.com/9LW2JQUpVx — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) February 24, 2022

"We are gravely concerned for children in Ukraine, Afghanistan and around the world who might be caught in the middle of armed conflict, forced to flee their homes and exposed to injury, hunger and sub-zero temperatures," the organization writes in a statement online.

UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)

The international organization aims to provide emergency assistance to families in Ukraine — providing aid such as cash assistance and opportunities for resettlement in the U.S.

"UNHCR is working with the authorities, UN and other partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible. To that effect, security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed," the organization said in a statement.

CARE

CARE is raising money for its Ukraine Crisis Fund, which will provide immediate aid including food, water, hygiene kits, support services and direct cash assistance.

The humanitarian organization aims to raise $20 million and help at least 4 million Ukrainians. It says it will prioritize women and girls, families and the elderly.

International Medical Corps

The global nonprofit has been delivering primary health care and mental health services in eastern Ukraine since 2014, and is raising funds to expand those services for people affected by the latest conflict.

It says cold weather and economic insecurity in the leadup to Thursday's attack have left nearly 3 million Ukrainians relying on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs, a number that is certain to rise nationwide.

Its Ukraine team is preparing to deploy mobile medical teams to provide emergency and primary health services, mental health and psychosocial services and COVID-19 awareness and prevention services for people who have been displaced.

NPR's Rachel Treisman contributed to this report.

