Get Involved spotlight: YMCA of Austin

From YMCA of Austin, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

For 70 years, the YMCA of Austin has been a dynamic, equitable force in the community that helps people of all backgrounds improve their total wellbeing and quality of life. Anchored in three Central Texas counties, the Y serves nearly 100,000 people annually through eight centers. We also provide afterschool education and care at more than 60 licensed campuses in four school districts, seven preschools, and camps at more than 20 locations, including YMCA Camp Moody. Unlike any other organization in the region, the Y has the unique ability to welcome, educate and elevate all, and is committed to creating innovative programs, places…and people.

What sets the Y apart is that we can help match your passion, skills and schedule to the right opportunity. Opportunities include:

· Policy-Making Board Volunteer – You may want to shape the community by working on our Metro Board of Directors or on one of our Y Center boards.

o This is a great option if you want to grow your leadership skills.

· Program Volunteer – You may want to get involved with a specific program:

o We have over 500 adults who volunteer as youth sports coaches; you can get involved even if you’re not a parent but want to help kids learn a sport.

o Youth and Government is a great leadership development program for middle-school and high school students

§ You help kids learn how democracy works through mock legislative, judicial, public affairs and media activities. We just hosted 1200 students at the State Capitol.

· Event Volunteer – The Y hosts over 100 special events each year; volunteers help make those events rewarding experiences for all who attend.

· Community Improvement Volunteer – Groups may want to get involved in activities like Community Garden cleanup or trail maintenance at our YMCA Camp Moody; these are great team-building events.

To learn more, visit https://austinymca.org/volunteer or email volunteer@austinymca.org.