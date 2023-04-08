© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Gov. Abbott instructs review of Army sergeant's guilty verdict in fatal shooting at protest

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published April 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT
People gathered at the Capitol in 2020 to protest police killings of unarmed black people.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry was found guilty of murder Friday for fatally shooting 28-year-old Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin in 2020.

Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole to review Army Sgt. Daniel Perry's guilty verdict in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, a demonstrator, during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

A jury convicted Perry Friday.

In a social media post, Abbott wrote, "Texas has one of the strongest 'Stand Your Ground' laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney."

He said he has requested that the board review Perry's case, and determine if Perry should receive a pardon.

Perry's lawyer, Clint Broden, did not immediately respond to KUT's request for comment Saturday.

Perry faces a potential life sentence.

Check back later for more updates.

Tags
Crime & Justice Greg AbbottBlack Lives MatterKUTRacial Justice
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
See stories by Kailey Hunt
Related Content