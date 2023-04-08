Gov. Abbott instructs review of Army sergeant's guilty verdict in fatal shooting at protest

Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole to review Army Sgt. Daniel Perry's guilty verdict in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, a demonstrator, during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

A jury convicted Perry Friday.

In a social media post, Abbott wrote, "Texas has one of the strongest 'Stand Your Ground' laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney."

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

He said he has requested that the board review Perry's case, and determine if Perry should receive a pardon.

Perry's lawyer, Clint Broden, did not immediately respond to KUT's request for comment Saturday.

Perry faces a potential life sentence.

Check back later for more updates.

