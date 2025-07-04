'Catastrophic' flooding kills at least 13 people in Kerr County, at least 20 people are missing. Rescue efforts continue.

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Local and state law enforcement in Kerr County are working to rescue and evacuate residents as a flash flooding emergency has led to at least 13 fatalities. At least 20 people are missing.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to shelter in place and not attempt travel unless seeking higher ground along the Guadalupe River.

"Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground," The sheriff's office said in a statement.

"This is a catastrophic flooding event in Kerr County. Our Office is working with a wide variety of local and state agencies to respond to calls and rescues. The entire county is an extremely active scene," the statement said.

Officials are urging people camping near the river between Comfort and Canyon Lake to evacuate now during to additional downstream flooding.

Jack Morgan / TPR / TPR Francisco Lemos from the opposite direction. Guadalupe in the foreground. July 4, 2025

According to Jason Runyan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall drained into the Guadalupe River Basin. He said it started up by the head waters near Hunt, Texas in western Kerr County and "travelled downstream through Kerrville where it crested" and then travelled down towards Comfort.

"We saw some pretty sharp and steep rises on the river," said Runyan, "at some cases rivaling the 1987 flood, the famous 1987 flood" when ten people lost their lives.

On Friday, the water was so high and forceful that some of the river instrumentation and gauges were affected or washed out. "So it's a pretty catastrophic type flood wave coming down the Guadalupe River," said Runyan.

Runyan stressed the importance of avoiding traveling around the Kerr County region. "There's still a lot of low water crossings flooded," he said. "If you do live along — or are vacationing along — the Guadalupe River, you need to seek higher ground right now."

Jack Morgan / TPR / TPR

Some of these areas of the Hill Country were under a flash flood emergency.

Runyan noted the importance of differentiating between a flash flood warning and a flash flood emergency.

"Typically most people are familiar with flash flood warnings," he said. "Our typical flash flood warnings are when we expect imminent flooding in areas—rises and streams and creeks that go over low water crossing."

However, the flash flood emergencies are much more rare and are "saved for days where we're expecting catastrophic type damage or widespread damage or even loss of life."

A flash flood emergency has been declared until 2 p.m. Heavy rains will continue throughout the day for Kerrville and the surrounding Hill Country area, with warnings in effect for communities downstream along the Guadalupe.

1 of 2 — IMG_2081 (1).jpg Flooding in Comfort, Texas— July 4, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 2 — tree flood.jpg Flooding in Kerrville, Texas—July 4, 2025 Jack Morgan / TPR

The focus in Kerr County is rescuing and searching for victims at boys and girls summer camps, parks, and low-lying homes.

At a press conference, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said he has signed a declaration of disaster due to the flooding—which now surpasses the floods of July 17, 1987.

In the 1987 flood eleven inches of rain fell, and 10 teenagers died when their church bus ran into flood waters.

When asked if a warning system was in effect Thursday night when the flooding started, Kelly said, "We do not have a warning system on the river."

Summer camps were not evacuated last night despite the historic flooding that has occurred.

"We didn't know this flood was coming. Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming," said Kelly. "We have floods all the time."

He also said that this "is the most dangerous river valley in the United States" but that they had "no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what's happened here. None whatsoever."

Jack Morgan / TPR / TPR

The National Weather Service on Thursday predicted five to seven inches of rain with the possibility of storm clusters forming over the region due to a heavy weather pattern, including Tropical moisture stemming up from the Gulf of Mexico.

However, the area ended up seeing over a foot of rain.

The state of Texas is surging all available resources to respond to the devastating flooding around the Kerr county area.



That includes water rescue teams, sheltering centers, the National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety.



The immediate priority is saving lives. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 4, 2025

Texas Game Wardens search and rescue teams are conducting rescues across the region.

"Our Aviation Unit and rescue swimmers are assisting from the air, while the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program provides live aerial feed to our emergency management partners at the State Emergency Operations Center, which is now operating at an escalated response level," they said in a post on social media.

⚠️Overnight storms brought heavy rainfall to parts of the Hill Country, resulting in significant flooding and extremely dangerous conditions. #TexasGameWarden Search and Rescue teams are actively conducting rescues across the region, with additional boat crews en route. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/eQyAa4IIOe — Texas Game Wardens (@TexasGameWarden) July 4, 2025

Four emergency shelters have been set up at four locations:

First United Methodist Church

321 Thompson Drive Kerrville, TX 78028



321 Thompson Drive Kerrville, TX 78028 Calvary Temple Church

3000 Loop 534 Kerrville, TX 78028



3000 Loop 534 Kerrville, TX 78028 Notre Dame Catholic Church

929 Main Street Notre Dame Catholic Church Kerrville, TX 78028



929 Main Street Notre Dame Catholic Church Kerrville, TX 78028 Schreiner University

Event Center, 2100 Memorial Boulevard

Reunification centers have been set up at two locations:

Arcadia Elementary School

717 Water St, Kerrville, TX 780281



717 Water St, Kerrville, TX 780281 Ingram Elementary School

125 Brave Run W, Ingram, Texas, 78025

Jack Morgan / TPR / TPR Reunification center at Ingram Elementary School in Kerrville, Texas—July 4, 2025

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement informing the community of the following road closures:

Schubert at Milam

Edison to Travis

2000 Block Upper Liveoak

2500 Block W. Liveoak

Hayden Ranch Road

Shin Oak

783 Nort

Fielder Road at Pedernales River

FM2093/Tivydale at Friedrich and Usener

Wendel Loop at 290 West

According to the statement, emergency crews have also been dispatched to assist neighboring Kerr and Kimble Counties, and low water crossings across the county are being closely monitored.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

