Austin storms cause Fourth of July cancellations as deadly flooding continues in Hill Country

Heavy rains hit Austin on Friday, causing officials to cancel local Fourth of July events, including the city's annual fireworks show.

The Lower Colorado River Authority, the agency that manages the river, said it would begin opening several dam floodgates to let stormwater flow from a reservoir on the river.

Counties west of Austin bore the brunt of the dangerous weather. At least 13 people have been killed in Kerr County, which includes the city of Kerrville, after the Guadalupe River flooded overnight.

Many more remain missing.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, acting Gov. Dan Patrick said about "20-some" girls who had been attending a Christian camp in the area, Camp Mystic, are still missing because of the floods.

Patrick, who was noticeably emotional at the press conference, said the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just under an hour. He said first responders have been rescuing adults and children from trees.

A flood advisory is still in place until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of the Hill Country, including the city of Fredericksburg. Weather forecasters warn that small streams could continue to flood. An earlier flash flood warning that was in place for parts of Austin has since expired.

In the Austin area, the city said up to three inches of rain have fallen, and additional storms could bring more rain. The region has experienced an unusually wet summer so far, which has helped to keep typically searing temperatures down.

Here are a few ways to monitor flooding and potential impacts: