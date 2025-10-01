KUT News launches Austin Signal, a fresh daily news magazine for Central Texas

New weekday program blends trusted reporting with Austin’s vibrant culture, debuting Oct. 6

AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 1, 2025 – KUT News is launching Austin Signal, a daily weekday news magazine that blends trusted local reporting with Austin’s vibrant culture to keep Central Texans connected and informed.

Launching Oct. 6, the 30-minute show will air weekdays at 1 p.m. on KUT 90.5 and will be available as a daily podcast and on KUT.org. The show will cap its inaugural week with a live broadcast from the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 10.

Austin Signal brings together voices from KUT News, KUTX 98.9, Texas Standard and the station’s podcasts, plus reporting partners to deliver the day’s top local stories alongside Austin’s music, arts, culture and sports.

“At a time when news fatigue is real, Austin Signal offers a fresh, approachable way to stay informed,” said KUT News Managing Editor Ben Philpott. “For more than 20 years, KUT News has been Austin’s trusted source for local journalism. Now we’re combining that reliable, award-winning reporting with the creativity of our music and culture teams to deliver a show that reflects the full scope of Central Texas life.”

Earlier this summer, KUT Public Media, like many public media outlets nationwide, lost more than $1 million in federal funding. Still, General Manager Debbie Hiott said the need for strong local journalism made moving forward with Austin Signal essential.

“Central Texas deserves reliable, accessible news — and much more of it,” she said. “We want to be able to put the region’s growth and challenges in better context, hold our local governments accountable to residents and highlight all the things that make Austin special.”

A key tenet of Austin Signal, in addition to showcasing the work of KUT’s 40-plus journalists, is collaboration with other media organizations to strengthen Austin’s news ecosystem. KUT News is working with The Texas Tribune’s soon-to-launch Austin newsroom, led by veteran Austin journalist Melissa Barragán Taboada, as a founding editorial partner of the Austin Signal. The innovative collaboration will enable the teams to align editorial strategy, reduce duplication and provide more comprehensive coverage for Central Texans.

“Our partnership with KUT News is part of a broader commitment to strengthening local journalism through collaboration,” said Taboada. “By working together with trusted local news organizations and community groups, we’re able to pool resources, broaden our reach, and deliver more comprehensive coverage – giving Central Texans deeper insight into the issues that matter most.”

Austin Signal will be hosted by All Things Considered local host Jerry Quijano. The production team includes managing producer Kristen Cabrera, a veteran Texas Standard producer/reporter, managing editor Ben Philpott, showrunner Jimmy Maas, technical director Rayna Sevilla and a music theme composed by Rene Chavez. Listeners will also hear familiar voices across KUT Public Media, including fill-in hosts Jennifer Stayton, Syeda Carrillo and Miles Bloxson.

With breaking news updates, thoughtful analysis from reporters and lively discussions with guests, Austin Signal is positioned to be the go-to place for daily news and conversation in Central Texas.

About KUT News, Reliably Austin

KUT News delivers the reliable, independent, fact-based journalism that keeps Central Texans informed and connected. It produces Austin Signal, the weekday news magazine highlighting life in Central Texas, and Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. A founding NPR member station, KUT News is powered by sustaining members and local businesses committed to keeping Austin engaged. Audiences can find KUT News on 90.5 FM, kut.org, the KUT app, podcasts and social media.

About the Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public media organization whose mission is to promote civic engagement and discourse on public policy, politics, government and other matters of statewide interest.

