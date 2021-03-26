© 2021 KUT

State Judge Could Decide The Fate Of Austin's Mask Mandate Today

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published March 26, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT
SRV Statue Mask 04 16 2020.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Jeff Levine places a protective face mask over the statue of Steve Ray Vaughn at Auditorium Shores on April 16, 2020.

A state district judge could decide whether to strike down Austin's local mask mandate. The mandate runs counter to the governor's order to ban masking requirements by cities and counties.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued over Austin's order to require masking – after Gov. Greg Abbott prohibited that earlier this month – pretty much immediately. Paxton argues Austin can't require masks under the governor's emergency orders and he's seeking an injunction to block it.

Austin and Travis County argue that while Abbott's order bans them from requiring masks under the Texas Government Code, it doesn't preclude them from allowing Austin Public Health to do so under the Health and Safety Code.

State District Judge Lora Livingston will ultimately decide whether to grant that injunction. The hearing starts this morning at 9 a.m.

Watch a livestream of the hearing here.

Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County.
See stories by Andrew Weber
