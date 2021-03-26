State Judge Could Decide The Fate Of Austin's Mask Mandate Today

A state district judge could decide whether to strike down Austin's local mask mandate. The mandate runs counter to the governor's order to ban masking requirements by cities and counties.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued over Austin's order to require masking – after Gov. Greg Abbott prohibited that earlier this month – pretty much immediately. Paxton argues Austin can't require masks under the governor's emergency orders and he's seeking an injunction to block it.

Austin and Travis County argue that while Abbott's order bans them from requiring masks under the Texas Government Code, it doesn't preclude them from allowing Austin Public Health to do so under the Health and Safety Code.

State District Judge Lora Livingston will ultimately decide whether to grant that injunction. The hearing starts this morning at 9 a.m.

Watch a livestream of the hearing here.