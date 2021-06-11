Barton Springs Pool Reopens, Will Stop Requiring Reservations By The End Of June

Barton Springs Pool reopened Friday after being closed due to flooding last week. The pool is still requiring reservations, but will stop requiring them by the end of June.

The city says Barton Springs will have more reservations available this month than before because it’s been able to hire and train more lifeguards. Austin has been facing a lifeguard shortage because of a yearlong pandemic-induced hiring freeze.

Because of that shortage, pools are operating with modified hours and capacities.

Barton Springs Pool hours are:

Daily 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.: No lifeguards are working, so the city says “swim at your own risk.” No reservations are required.

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Lifeguards are on duty. Reservations are required until the end of June.

People can make reservations at Barton Springs Pool and view costs here .

While Barton was closed, the city expanded hours at Deep Eddy Pool. Deep Eddy will go back to its previous hours starting Saturday.

Deep Eddy’s hours are:

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon for lap swim only.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. for recreational swimming (a minimum of two lap lanes are available).

Closed Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.