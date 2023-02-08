© 2023 KUT Public Media

2023 Ice Storm
An ice storm hit the Austin area the week of Jan. 30. Hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses lost power as ice-covered trees toppled power lines across the city.

Austin to open centers for people impacted by the winter storm to get help

KUT 90.5 | By Chloe Young
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST
icetree_MM_020123
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
A winter storm last week caused ice to weigh down trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents.

Austin residents recovering from last week's winter storm can now access free resources and support at locations across the city.

The multiagency resource centers, hosted by the City of Austin, partner agencies and community groups, will be open Wednesday through Saturday.

The centers will provide hot food, showers, laundry facilities, mental health support, charging centers and information on storm debris and damage. Staff will also be available to answer residents’ questions.

  • Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3 to 8 p.m., at the Montopolis Recreation and Community Center at 1200 Montopolis Drive
  • Thursday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 8 p.m., at the North YMCA at 1000 W. Rundberg Lane
  • Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.
  • Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Austin Community College Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove Blvd.

Supplies and hot meals will be first-come, first-served, the city said, as it expects a large turnout. A virtual resource center is also available.

“Our communities continue to demonstrate their strength and resilience, and we all continue to face challenging times that disrupt our way of life,” chief resilience officer Laura Patiño said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with Travis County and many community organizations to establish centers that provide information and resources for recovery from this winter storm and preparedness for future shocks and stressors.”

The Austin Disaster Relief Network will be on site to help residents sign up for assistance with fallen trees, branches or debris caused by the storm.

“The storm was devastating for many of our neighbors in the Greater Austin region, particularly those with limited finances or physical challenges,” ADRN associate director Stephen Brewer said in a press release.

The nonprofit said it has received more than 1,500 requests for cleanup help in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties related to the storm. You can donate to ADRN to support its disaster response efforts.

Chloe Young
