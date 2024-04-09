The Austin area is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Austin area until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Counties under the watch include Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays and Williamson counties.

A few tornadoes are possible, and scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls is likely, according to the NWS. Scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are also possible.

A tornado watch means that “conditions are favorable” for tornadoes, and you should go over your emergency plans and be prepared to take shelter if a warning happens, according to the NWS. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar, and you should take shelter immediately.

Here's how the NWS recommends staying safe under a tornado warning:



Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your building.

Avoid being next to windows.

If you're in your car or outdoors, move to the closest stable shelter if possible.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: