The Austin area is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Austin area until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Counties under the watch include Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays and Williamson counties.
A few tornadoes are possible, and scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls is likely, according to the NWS. Scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are also possible.
A tornado watch means that “conditions are favorable” for tornadoes, and you should go over your emergency plans and be prepared to take shelter if a warning happens, according to the NWS. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar, and you should take shelter immediately.
Here's how the NWS recommends staying safe under a tornado warning:
- Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your building.
- Avoid being next to windows.
- If you're in your car or outdoors, move to the closest stable shelter if possible.
Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: