The Austin area is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:10 AM CDT
A photo of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin downtown skyline on a cold and cloudy day.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Austin area until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Austin area until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Counties under the watch include Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays and Williamson counties.

A few tornadoes are possible, and scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls is likely, according to the NWS. Scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are also possible.

A tornado watch means that “conditions are favorable” for tornadoes, and you should go over your emergency plans and be prepared to take shelter if a warning happens, according to the NWS. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar, and you should take shelter immediately.

Here's how the NWS recommends staying safe under a tornado warning:

  • Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your building.
  • Avoid being next to windows.
  • If you're in your car or outdoors, move to the closest stable shelter if possible.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below:
Austin Weather
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
