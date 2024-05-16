Pick up more than just groceries at H-E-B speed dating event

Perhaps "No store does more" for your love life than H-E-B.

The grocery store is hosting a "rapid romance" speed dating event for singles at its Mueller location Thursday at 6:30 p.m. If you've ever wanted to pick up warm tortillas and a soulmate in the same shopping trip, this is for you.

The matchmaking event will take place at the Bar at Mueller, one of the vendors at the store's food hall, and it's open to people ages 30-45. The $12 entrance fee includes a drink and a snack — and if you stop by the store to buy your ticket ahead of time, it's $2 off.

"Everybody's been asking about it," said Jessy de Perez, community coordinator at the Mueller H-E-B. Since the store started posting flyers 10 days ago, de Perez said, employees have fielded "so many" calls from lovesick shoppers. Organizers had estimated a crowd of around 20 or 25, but now they're bracing for more.

As far as de Perez knows, this is H-E-B's first-ever dating event.

"I think Austin is the perfect town to do this in because there's so many young people ... looking for that special someone to just grow with," she said.

If all goes well, the store is considering adding more dating events — including for different age ranges — to its community calendar, which already includes trivia nights and live music.

"This is just another invention of our bartenders to try and get the community out and about," de Perez said. "You can find your mate and your groceries all at one time."