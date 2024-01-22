Come on a date with KUT: Join us for a live show about love in Austin on Feb. 7

As Valentine’s Day approaches, join KUT News journalists and a panel of experts for a discussion on love and dating in Austin, featuring special guests — including hometown stars of the The Bachelor Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

What

A free live show about the dating scene in Austin. We're breaking down what it's like, how you can thrive in it and more. Our experts will also dish on how dating has evolved, from meeting in person to navigating dating apps to finding your spouse on national TV. Plus, join us for a Q&A and a pickup line competition — our very own mini-version of The Dating Game. And you'll get a chance to mingle.



When

Wednesday, Feb. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.



Where

The Rollins Studio Theater at the Long Center.



Why you should go

If you're single

Tired of picnicking at Barton Springs with Austinites who complain about how great the city used to be (before you moved here, of course), or swiping left on dozens of people who insist they know the "best" place for tacos?

Consider meeting the love of your life — or, if you want, love of one night — at a public radio event. Sexy, we know.

You'll break the ice by watching our fun show and then get a chance to take things further. Is there a better meet-cute? We don't think so.

For everyone else

If you're happily coupled, think of it as the ultimate date night. A show featuring titillating and intellectually stimulating conversation about love in our city, plus a chance to prove you've got the best pickup line in all of Austin? There's nothing more romantic.

We hope to see you there.

Please RSVP for this free event.