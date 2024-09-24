Travis County’s nearly $2 billion budget has the most funding for justice reform in county history

Travis County commissioners adopted a roughly $2 billion budget Tuesday that will provide a record amount of funding to transform how the criminal justice system operates in the county.

County leaders hope the investments will eventually save taxpayer dollars. But for now, this budget means the average Travis County homeowner will see an increase of about $162 on their annual property tax bill. That doesn't include the impact of the child care tax rate election on the ballot this November. If that measure passes, the average homeowner will see their property tax bill rise by roughly $290.

The county budget — while big — is just a third of the size of Austin’s. Unlike the city, the county is a subset of state government and has no general ordinance-making authority (e.g., the county couldn’t require all pets to be microchipped, like the city plans to do).

But Travis County does have a big list of responsibilities, which this budget will fund. On top of running the jail, the county conducts elections, provides health care to low-income residents, maintains roads and parks, and issues and records public documents.

Reforming the justice system

Nearly $70 million are earmarked to fund a mental health diversion center that will provide treatment to people accused of nonviolent crimes instead of incarcerating them or sending them to the emergency room. County leaders say the current options burden taxpayers and exacerbate the cycle of mentally ill individuals entering, leaving and re-entering jail.

County officials plan to buy a building for the diversion center next year. There are several possible locations in the mix, including the old Austin State Hospital building and a parking garage near the county jail.

The budget also designates $15.5 million to implement a long-anticipated program that would provide legal counsel to people accused of crimes at their first court appearance.

Travis County budget director Travis Gatlin called the investment the single biggest undertaking the county has ever done for justice reform.

That initial court appearance is where jail time and bail amounts are set, and research has shown having a lawyer present can change those outcomes for the better.

Funding for the program follows months of urging from activists and legal pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The county is still hiring staff to get the program up and running. Once enough people are hired and trained, it should run daily from 2-11 p.m.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown said the budget investments reflects a deep commitment to supporting the community.

“From funding Counsel at First Appearance to expanding mental health services and enhancing our county parks, we are making critical investments that promote justice, wellness, and access to green spaces," he said. "This budget is a reflection of our shared values and dedication to building a stronger, more inclusive Travis County.”

A controversial new security office

The county’s budget also includes $1.8 million for a new security office that will exist to protect county officials and staff.

The decision follows a $115,000 payment the county approved in March to provide security to District Attorney José Garza. KVUE originally reported that the funding was approved after Garza’s home address was posted on social media.

Bill Aleshire, an attorney and former Travis County judge, said the county was not transparent about what the court intended to use taxpayer dollars for.

"If we're not careful, security can be used as an excuse to completely destroy any transparency, even about how public funds are being spent," he said.

Travis County officials said the new security office is unrelated to the Garza payment. They also said that while the office is unusual for Texas counties, Travis County is paving the way for how threats against public officials should be handled.

The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.