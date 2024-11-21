© 2024 KUT Public Media

Austin mayoral candidate Carmen Llanes Pulido files for recount of votes in November election

KUT 90.5 | By Luz Moreno-Lozano
Published November 21, 2024 at 1:45 PM CST
A person holding a piece of paper smiling and posing outside City Hall
Luz Moreno-Lozano
/
KUT News
Austin mayoral candidate Carmen Llanes Pulido has filed for a recount in the November general election.

"It's important that we do what we can to make sure every vote counts and that this is a fair process," she said after filing the petition Thursday. "I owe that to my supporters, and I feel that I owe that to half of Austin who voted for new and accountable leadership."

Llanes Pulido had the second most votes in the race for mayor behind incumbent Kirk Watson.

Mayoral candidates must earn a majority of the vote, or 50% plus one vote, to secure a win; otherwise, the race goes to a runoff between the top two vote-earners.

Watson declared victory last week, with just 13 votes to avoid a runoff.

Llanes Pulido said because the margin was razor thin, she felt the community deserved reassurance that every vote was properly counted. She cited irregularities in the vote count across Travis, Williamson and Hays counties.

Her request specifically targets the city's 11 precincts in Williamson County.

Watson was not immediately available for comment.

The city has 48 hours to respond to the petition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Austin 2024 Elections Austin Mayor
Luz Moreno-Lozano
Luz Moreno-Lozano is the Austin City Hall reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at lmorenolozano@kut.org. Follow her on X @LuzMorenoLozano.
See stories by Luz Moreno-Lozano
