Skies over Zilker Park awash in color during annual kite fest

Gusty winds helped keep dozens of brightly colored kites flying high Saturday during the annual ABC Kite Fest at Zilker Park.

Gabriela Allen, 26, saw the kites through a telescope from her downtown apartment and decided to venture to the park to get a closer look.

"It's just really refreshing to see families out, even with the weather being a bit cooler today," she said. "It's so packed here and honestly I'm loving the vibes so far."

Allen, who brought along her visiting father, bought a kite at the fest and said she plans to bring it back to next year's event.

The festival also featured contests, kite-building sessions, local vendors and a children's concert.

William Whitworth / KUT News Angel Mar and Brayden Robinson run as they launch a kite at the ABC Kite Fest.

William Whitworth / KUT News Trudy Barnes, 13, looks to her kite as it flies high over Zilker Park.

William Whitworth / KUT News A mix of kites flies high above the park during the fest.

William Whitworth / KUT News Derrick Jensen hangs on to the cord of his squid kite.

William Whitworth / KUT News The annual spring festival was started in 1929.

William Whitworth / KUT News Roberto Facha navigates his kite.

KUT News A mix of kites fly in the sky at the ABC Kite Fest.