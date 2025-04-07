© 2025 KUT Public Media

Skies over Zilker Park awash in color during annual kite fest

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published April 7, 2025 at 1:44 PM CDT
A young girl is wrapped in part of a kite's tail during a kite festival
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
The ends of a kite wrap around Justine, 3, at the ABC Kite Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday.

Gusty winds helped keep dozens of brightly colored kites flying high Saturday during the annual ABC Kite Fest at Zilker Park.

Gabriela Allen, 26, saw the kites through a telescope from her downtown apartment and decided to venture to the park to get a closer look.

"It's just really refreshing to see families out, even with the weather being a bit cooler today," she said. "It's so packed here and honestly I'm loving the vibes so far."

Allen, who brought along her visiting father, bought a kite at the fest and said she plans to bring it back to next year's event.

The festival also featured contests, kite-building sessions, local vendors and a children's concert.

Children chase after a kite
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
Angel Mar and Brayden Robinson run as they launch a kite at the ABC Kite Fest.
The back of a teenager is shown flying a kite.
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
Trudy Barnes, 13, looks to her kite as it flies high over Zilker Park.
Kites flying in the sky.
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
A mix of kites flies high above the park during the fest.
A man flies his colorful squid kite at the ABC Kite Fest
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
Derrick Jensen hangs on to the cord of his squid kite.
The Austin city skyline can be seen in the background with dozens of kites flying in the sky.
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
The annual spring festival was started in 1929.
A man looks up as he holds a string flying a kite.
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
Roberto Facha navigates his kite.
A mix of kites fly in the sky.
KUT News
A mix of kites fly in the sky at the ABC Kite Fest.
A couple looks up as they take photos of kites filling the sky.
William Whitworth
/
KUT News
The kite festival is one of the city's longest-standing traditions.
