Skies over Zilker Park awash in color during annual kite fest
Gusty winds helped keep dozens of brightly colored kites flying high Saturday during the annual ABC Kite Fest at Zilker Park.
Gabriela Allen, 26, saw the kites through a telescope from her downtown apartment and decided to venture to the park to get a closer look.
"It's just really refreshing to see families out, even with the weather being a bit cooler today," she said. "It's so packed here and honestly I'm loving the vibes so far."
Allen, who brought along her visiting father, bought a kite at the fest and said she plans to bring it back to next year's event.
The festival also featured contests, kite-building sessions, local vendors and a children's concert.