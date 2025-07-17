Here's where flood victims in Williamson and Travis counties can get support

The recovery process is slow-going after flash floods swept through the Austin area, killing at least 18 people and damaging millions of dollars worth of property.

Help is available for residents in Williamson and Travis counties. Here are a few resources.

Williamson County

Williamson County is opening a disaster recovery center for people affected by deadly flooding that swept through the area over the July Fourth weekend.

The center will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Friday, July 18, through Aug. 10 at the Williamson County EMS North Campus located at 3189 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be on site to help people who suffered flood-related damage or losses that are not covered by insurance.

Homeowners, renters and business owners who suffered flood-related damage may be eligible for assistance with temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other needs, such as medical and dental expenses.

No appointments are necessary, but people needing assistance are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting the center by calling 800-621-3362, visiting disasterassistance.gov or using the FEMA mobile app.

Williamson County is also set to open a resource center at the same location on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More than a dozen local nonprofit organizations will be on site to connect people with mental health and medical resources, financial assistance, shelter and housing.

Travis County

Representatives from FEMA are on site at the Round Mountain Baptist Church near Leander through July 23 to help people in Travis County apply for disaster aid.

A resource recovery center at Danielson Middle School in Leander is also open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. Showers, hot meals, food boxes, cleaning supplies, health screenings, mental health support and access to crisis cleanup and case management resources are available.

CapMetro and Leander ISD will continue to run buses from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays between Round Mountain Baptist Church, Leander Park & Ride, the H-E-B on Hero Way and the resource recovery center.

Travis County and the Texas Division of Emergency Management said they are also working with the Texas Military Department to conduct door-to-door assessments of residents’ needs in areas affected by the floods.