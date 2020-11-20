© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19

The Pandemic Might Get Out Of Hand Again. Here's How One Local Doctor Feels About It.

KUT 90.5 | By Ashley Lopez
Published November 20, 2020 at 4:01 AM CST
Nicholas Steinour sits on a couch with his three children on his lap.
Courtesy of Nicholas Steinour
Nicholas Steinour is the emergency department medical director at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

For Dr. Nicholas Steinour, the emergency department medical director at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, the pandemic has been a marathon.

He and other staff at the hospital have been doing what they can to help their patients, as well as each other as the crisis persists.

Public health officials warn a new wave of cases is likely to flood hospitals during and after the holidays.

Here's what Steinour says the pandemic has been like so far, what’s likely to come and what Austinites can do to help.

Tags

COVID-19CoronavirusHealthHealth Care
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez covers health care and politics for KUT.
See stories by Ashley Lopez
Related Content