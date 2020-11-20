The Pandemic Might Get Out Of Hand Again. Here's How One Local Doctor Feels About It.

For Dr. Nicholas Steinour, the emergency department medical director at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, the pandemic has been a marathon.

He and other staff at the hospital have been doing what they can to help their patients, as well as each other as the crisis persists.

Public health officials warn a new wave of cases is likely to flood hospitals during and after the holidays.

Here's what Steinour says the pandemic has been like so far, what’s likely to come and what Austinites can do to help.