Austin Public Library To Start Opening Its Doors Again Next Month

Austin Public Library will be reopening 12 of its locations May 10 and all other branches June 28.

The library system had been offering only digital and curbside services because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those services will continue.

The libraries opening next month are:

Central

Carver

Hampton Branch at Oak Hill

Manchaca

Milwood

North Village

Old Quarry

Ruiz

Spicewood Springs

St. John

Windsor Park

Yarborough

Capacity will be limited, according to APL. At these locations, people will be able to browse and check out books, use printer and copier machines, use computers, access Wi-Fi and get library cards and reference help.

“APL provides crucial computer access to residents so they can take advantage of vaccination sign-ups and other social services offered by the City, State, and Federal governments,” the library system said in a press release.

The libraries will have certain COVID precautions in place, such as plexiglass barriers at the circulation desks, a mask requirement for customers and staff, and spaced-out furniture and computers. APL has also installed equipment in the libraries’ ventilation systems to neutralize contaminants, like viruses and bacteria, in the air.

