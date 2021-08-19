ACL Music Festival Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Get In Zilker Park

If you’re planning on getting out to Zilker Park for this year’s Austin City Limits music festival, there are two things you’ll need to bring to get in: a festival wristband and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test.

The test must have been taken within the previous three days and results must be printed out.

In an email Thursday, organizers did not immediately say wearing masks during the festival would be required, only that “information related to masks will be released closer to the festival dates.”

The first weekend of the music festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-3, and the second is Oct. 8-10.

Multiple events in and around Austin have been either postponed or canceled altogether as the delta variant of the virus has led to a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, while local hospitals are already stressed.

If you still need to get a vaccine, or know someone else who does, you can find vaccine providers by visiting vaccines.gov and entering your ZIP code.

Got a tip? Email Jerry Quijano at jerry@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @jerryquijano.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.