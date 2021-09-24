WATCH: Austin Public Health Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

Austin Public Health officials will give their weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes and Cassandra DeLeon, APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, will participate in the call.

The update comes as daily cases and new hospitalizations have been dropping. The surge caused by the highly contagious delta variant appears to have peaked mid-August, when the seven-day average of new hospitalizations — a number health authorities consider when making health recommendations — reached 83. That average was 44 as of Thursday, priming Austin to lower its COVID-19 guidelines from Stage 5 to 4.

Researchers now believe that the decline in cases and deaths will continue through the spring and that there won’t be a significant surge this winter.

Watch APH’s news conference below: