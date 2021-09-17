WATCH: Austin Public Health Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

Austin Public Health is hosting its weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in the Austin area Friday morning.

APH interim Director Adrienne Sturrup, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Cassandra DeLeon, APH’s chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, will answer questions from the media.

The rolling average for new daily COVID-19-related hospital admissions has been declining over the last three weeks. Still, with an average of 55 new admissions per day as of Thursday, Austin-Travis County remains at the highest level of APH’s risk-based guidelines.

Nearly 70% of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated in Travis County (69.03%, according to state data). But surrounding counties, which also rely on Austin’s hospital systems, have lower rates.

Watch the news conference live below starting at 10:30 a.m.