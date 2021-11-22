All adults can now get a COVID-19 booster shot. Here's what to know and where to get one in Austin.

As the holidays approach, it might be time to schedule a COVID-19 booster shot. Last week, federal officials expanded eligibility for booster shots, and now anyone 18 or older is able to get one.

These shots help provide increased protection against severe illness and death from the coronavirus.

“As we are learning more about the vaccines, we know it is important for individuals to get a booster to help stay protected against COVID-19,” Austin-Travis County's Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said in a press release. “With the latest changes, it's recommended that anyone 18 and older get their booster when eligible. This is a critical step in ensuring we prevent future surges of COVID-19 cases.”

Here’s what to know and where to get the shot:

Pfizer or Moderna vaccine recipients

Those who got the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines are eligible to get a booster shot six months after receiving their last dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distinguishes between who should and who can get a booster shot. The recommendation is stronger for people who are older and people who live in settings that put them at higher risk for infection.

The CDC says:



You should get a booster if you are 50 and older.

You should get a booster if you are 18 and older and living in a long-term care setting.

You may get a booster if you are 18 and older.

You don’t have to get the same type of vaccine that you originally received. You can mix and match and get any of the three approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) for your booster shot.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year, the CDC says you should get a booster shot if you are 18 or older. You should get the booster at least two months after your original shot.

You don’t have to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again. You can pick between any of the vaccines authorized for use — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer.

What to know before you go



Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine record card with you so the provider can add information about your booster shot. If you don’t have one, contact the place where you first got your vaccination or the state health department to see how to get a card.

You may have side effects, like tiredness or fever, from the booster, but this is normal, and they should go away in a few days. Read more about possible side effects here.



Where to get a booster in Austin

COVID vaccines are now widely available, unlike at the start of the vaccine rollout. According to the nationwide vaccine locator Vaccines.gov, you should be able to get a booster at any place that provides COVID-19 vaccines.

For example, boosters are now available at all of Austin Public Health’s vaccine clinics. You can walk up to one of the clinics to get a shot or schedule an appointment online or over the phone by calling 512-974-2000. APH offers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Travis County is also offering booster shots at its weekly vaccine events. No appointment is required.

The organization VaxTogetherAustin is offering booster shots at some of its vaccine clinics around Central Texas. Learn more here.

UT Health Austin is offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine. You can make an appointment online or by calling 1-833-UT-CARES (1-833-882-2737).

You can also schedule a booster appointment at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, H-E-B and Randalls.