As SXSW begins, here's what to know about the COVID-19 situation in Austin

South by Southwest is buzzing again in Austin. Two years ago, it was canceled out of concerns over COVID-19. Central Texas was just getting hit with our first cases, and people were worried about what was to come.

Recently, Austin-Travis County dropped down to Stage 2 — the next-to-lowest stage — of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also now says universal masking is no longer needed in some counties — including Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson — because the COVID-19 community level is low.

So, as we head into year three of the pandemic, where do things stand? And what might be ahead?

