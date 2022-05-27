© 2022 KUT

Crime & Justice

Watch: Law enforcement officials give an update on the Uvalde shooting investigation

KUT Staff
Published May 27, 2022
Community members carrying a heart-shaped balloon walk toward a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Thursday.
Patricia Lim
KUT
Community members carrying a heart-shaped balloon walk toward a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to give an update on the investigation into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.

DPS Director Steven McCraw will be giving the briefing near the school. State law enforcement officials have been widely criticized for previous news briefings, as questions remained as to why police did not enter the school sooner.

Later Friday, at 3:30 p.m., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be speaking at Uvalde High School. Abbott, who was originally scheduled to deliver a speech at the National Rifle Association's convention in Houston this weekend, has said he will now only give a video message to attendees.

Uvalde Shooting
KUT Staff
