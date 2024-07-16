The two finalists in Austin's police chief search are from Cincinnati and Milwaukee

Lisa Davis, an assistant police chief for the Cincinnati Police Department, and Jeffrey B. Norman, police chief at the Milwaukee Police Department, are the two finalists in Austin's search for its next police chief.

Tuesday's announcement comes after weeks of sifting through applications after the city launched a national search for the role in May. Thirty-two candidates applied for the job, but interim Police Chief Robin Henderson was not one of them.

Henderson said she will help with the transition, but ultimately decided to retire once the new chief settles in.

“My career has been amazing and the decision to not apply was not an easy one, as serving alongside the women and men of APD is truly an honor and a privilege,” she wrote in a June memo. “Please know it is time for me to take a step back, enjoy time with my family and see what the next chapter in life has in store for me.”

The City of Austin has been without a permanent police chief since last fall when Joseph Chacon retired. Henderson has been serving as interim since then.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax said filling this position is his top priority. Broadnax started his new role in May.

“I am confident we have identified the best candidates that will enable us to select an exemplary, experienced leader to guide the dedicated men and women of the Austin Police Department while continuing to collaborate and build trust with the community,” Broadnax said in a written statement.

The police chief will manage more than 1,800 officers and 500 professional staff members with a $478 million budget. The chief’s executive leadership team includes a chief of staff and five assistant chiefs of police, according to the job post.



What we know about the candidates

Lisa Davis is the assistant police chief for the Cincinnati Police Department. She has held the role since February 2020. Davis joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 1992 and worked a beat downtown before rising through the ranks to become an assistant police chief, according to her resume and cover letter.

Contributed Lisa Davis is an assistant police chief for the Cincinnati Police Department.

This is not the first time she has been considered for a police chief role. She was previously named a finalist in Toledo's search for a police chief last year, and in 2022 was a finalist for the job in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Police Department has 1,160 sworn officers and professional staff with a budget of $170 million.

Jeffrey B. Norman is the police chief for the Milwaukee Police Department, where he has worked since 1996. He served as a patrol officer before rising through the ranks to become police chief. He served as interim police chief in December 2020 before taking on the role permanently in November 2021, according to his resume.

As chief, he oversees approximately 2,200 sworn officers and civilian staff and manages a $330 million budget.

Contributed Jeffrey B. Norman is the police chief for the Milwaukee Police Department.

Meeting with the community

Both candidates will interview with community members, law enforcement personnel and city leaders. A community meet and greet is also scheduled for July 23 at 6 p.m. at the Palmer Event Center. The public will hear opening remarks before a moderated discussion . After that, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with candidates from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Broadnax said he plans to name a sole finalist by July 30. The City Council must approve the candidate before making it official.