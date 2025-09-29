Watch: Austin Police to give update on yogurt shop murders case

After more than a decade without leads in a notoriously grisly Austin murder, police say they'll shed more light on a new suspect in the so-called yogurt shop murders of 1991 that left four Austin teens dead.

Police said Friday that the now-deceased Robert Eugene Brashers was identified as a suspect through genetic testing. They'll hold a news conference with families and local officials Monday to discuss the finding and the investigation, which the department said Friday was "open and ongoing."

Watch the news conference below starting at 10 a.m.

Brashers had been connected to at least three murders between 1990 and 1998 before he died by suicide in 1999, according to CBS News. News of the department's findings was first reported by CBS and the Austin American-Statesman.

The unsolved murders of the four teenage girls have haunted Austin since 1991. One December night, two employees of an "I Can't Believe It's Not Yogurt!" location near Northcross Mall, Eliza Thomas and Jennifer Harrison, were closing up shop with Harrison's sister, Sarah, and her friend, Amy Ayers. They were fatally shot and the building set on fire. Police believe at least one of the victims was sexually assaulted.

Years later in 1999, Travis County prosecutors charged four men in connection with the murder. Police secured confessions from two of those suspects, Michael Scott and Robert Springsteen, and both were convicted. Scott was sentenced to death for capital murder and Springsteen was sentenced to life on the same charge. Both men later said their confessions were coerced by Austin police.

Maurice Pierce was also charged and held in a Travis County jail until charges were dismissed and he was released in 2003. Forrest Welborn, another suspect, was let go after a grand jury opted not to indict him.

In 2006, Scott's and Springsteen's sentences were thrown out by Texas' highest criminal court, and their charges were later dismissed by the Travis County district attorney in 2009 after new genetic evidence surfaced.

The crime was recently the subject of an HBO docuseries and, until now, there had been no breakthrough in the case.

Police say they'll speak more to the identification of Brashers at 10 a.m. at a news conference. Family members will be attending the conference, along with Police Chief Lisa Davis, Mayor Kirk Watson and Travis County District Attorney José Garza, among others.

