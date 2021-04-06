STAAR Testing Canceled Statewide For Students Experiencing Technical Glitches

The Texas Education Agency canceled STAAR testing statewide for students who were experiencing technical issues Tuesday.

The STAAR is the standardized test Texas students in third through eighth grade must take every year. The glitches affected online testing in fourth and seventh grades, as well as the high school English exam. Students were not able to log in, dealt with slow response times and weren't able to proceed through the exam.

“All involved in public education in Texas should expect better than what they have experienced today," the TEA said a statement. "We are working to ensure that our students do not experience future testing issues."

At 10 a.m., the agency said students facing these issues did not have to wait for the glitches to be fixed.

Students who have been learning virtually all year were required to take the test at school or another secure testing site. Now, these students will have to come back to a school building to make up the test.

Central Texas school districts said students who came to school for the test could leave immediately if they wanted. An Austin ISD spokesperson said students were encouraged to stay for their regular classes because COVID-19 transmission in schools has been low.