Austin ISD Will Continue To Offer Remote Learning Next School Year

The Austin Independent School District will continue to offer virtual learning in addition to in-person classes next school year.

"There are many more details to come, but we wanted to share as much as we can as we move through this very fluid process," Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde wrote in an email to parents. "As we continue to work with our internal team members and receive additional guidance from the Texas Education Agency, we will share updated plans for the fall."

The e-mail also said teachers will no longer have to teach students in person and online at the same time. They will be assigned to teach one way or the other.

Last week, teachers and school staff were included in the 1B group eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. The Biden administration has made a push for educators to get vaccinated as soon as possible so schools can fully reopen and students don't fall further behind.