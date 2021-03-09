Austin Stays At Stage 4 Guidelines Ahead Of Statewide COVID-19 Changes

Now is not the right time to lower the COVID-19 risk level for the Austin area, the city’s interim medical director said Tuesday.

Dr. Mark Escott said Austin Public Health has considered dropping to stage 3 of its risk-based guidelines since the rolling average for daily hospitalizations is now in that range.

"We've been in stage 3 territory for the past week. ... I sent a text out to Mayor [Steve Adler] and Judge [Andy Brown] this weekend expecting that we were going to transition to stage 3 today," he told a joint session of Austin City Council and Travis County commissioners.

But with the statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions ending Wednesday and small increases in hospitalizations over the past few days, Escott said APH is recommending the city stay at stage 4.

At this level, officials recommend people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people who live outside their households. People at higher risk should be around no more than two people and travel only if absolutely needed. Businesses are urged to operate at 50% capacity, and offer curbside and delivery options.

Escott said APH will continue to monitor the risk level to the community and could make a new decision as early as the end of this week. For now, he said, Austin will stay at "stage 4 to ensure that we continue the advocacy and the efforts that got us to this stage."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

