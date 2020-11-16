-
Under these guidelines, the public is urged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and businesses are recommended to reduce capacity to 25-50%.
Health officials are pleading with Austinites to avoid gatherings and get tested for COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations approach the same levels seen…
Lee esta historia en español. There is a 100% probability that the coronavirus epidemic is growing in the Austin metro area, modeling from the University…
Austin Health Officials Remind Residents To Continue COVID-19 Precautions After Trump Tests PositiveAustin Public Health officials are encouraging residents to understand that if the president and first lady of the United States can contract COVID-19,…
Lee esta historia en español. Hospitals in the Austin area are in “a very good situation,” the city’s top doctor said Wednesday, adding that now is the…
Lee esta historia en español. Coronavirus cases in Austin and Travis County have been inching up since Sept. 1, though hospitalizations have dropped by…
As he has done time and again over the past six months, Austin Public Health interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Tuesday that residents need to…
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin area is loosening COVID-19 guidelines as new cases level off.Dr. Mark Escott, the interim medical authority for…
The top doctor at Austin Public Health says Austin and Travis County are doing a good job preventing the spread of coronavirus. But, Dr. Mark Escott says,…
Austin Public Health officials say Austin and Travis County residents have done a great job to help lower COVID-19 numbers over the last few weeks, but…