Education

Austin ISD’s superintendent has been named the lone finalist to lead Dallas ISD

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier
Published May 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT
Stephanie Elizalde wears a blue jacket and stands next to a white brick wall.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde is the lone finalist to be Dallas ISD's next superintendent.

Austin Independent School District Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde might be leaving the district for Dallas.

The school board at Dallas ISD has named Elizalde the lone finalist for its next superintendent.

Elizalde has been leading Austin ISD since August 2020. She previously served as chief of school leadership at Dallas ISD.

State law requires school boards to wait 21 days after naming a finalist before officially hiring a new superintendent.

