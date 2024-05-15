Texas State University will no longer host a presidential debate this election

Texas State University in San Marcos appears to be losing out on the chance to host a presidential debate this election after an announcement from President Biden's campaign Wednesday.

The Democratic leader's campaign chair informed the Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday that Biden would not be participating in the nonpartisan group's debates this year. Instead, Biden plans to take part in debates hosted by news organizations.

The Commission on Presidential Debates had announced in November that Texas State was one of three universities selected to hold the debates. The university was planning to spend about $5 million to prepare for the event, originally scheduled to take place Sept. 16.

"We are aware of the latest developments surrounding the presidential debates," Texas State said in an email. "We are working closely with the Commission on Presidential Debates as we assess the situation."

Biden and former President Trump have both agreed to participate in a debate on June 27 hosted by CNN and one on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC.

Texas State had been set to become the first location in Texas to host a presidential debate.

This story is developing.

