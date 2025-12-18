Facing a $12.8 million budget shortfall, Leander ISD votes to close an elementary school

After months of discussion, the Leander ISD Board of Trustees has approved a plan to close Faubion Elementary School as a cost-saving measure.

The vote took place at a special meeting Wednesday night after a public comment period that drew 60 speakers.

Board President Anna Smith was emotional while discussing the school closure.

"I don't want to do this, but I think this is the direction we have to go to start the stability of enrollment and facility usage across our district," she said.

The closure of Faubion Elementary is projected to save the district $800,000 as it faces a $12.8 million budget deficit.

Kailey Hunt / KUT News Community members listen during citizen comments.

The school, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, currently has 375 students enrolled. That number is projected to fall to 233 students next school year, according to data from the district. That would put the campus at 26% capacity.

The district also recently approved staffing cuts at elementary school campuses with low enrollment, a move that is expected to save approximately $2 million beginning next school year.

Students at Faubion will be reassigned to nearby Westside Elementary. Teachers and staff are expected to be reassigned to either Westside or another Leander ISD campus.

Faubion's campus is also set to be repurposed in the coming years. One option the district is exploring is using the campus to expand New Hope High School.

"I need to see a solid structure plan for New Hope High School," Smith said. "I think we have the potential to grow it and to make it the best alternative program we have in this district."

The board on Wednesday also decided to not take action on a proposal to close Steiner Ranch Elementary. Trustees are expected to revisit the topic again before the 2027-28 school year.

Kaycee Parker, president of the Steiner Ranch Elementary PTA, was relieved by this decision. She was one of the dozens of community members who spoke during the meeting's public comment portion.

"We came in with the smallest glimmer of hope," she said. "It feels validating to finally have all of your arguments and talking points acknowledged."

Parker understands the closure of Steiner Ranch is still a possibility. But for the first time in a long time, she feels optimistic about her community's partnership with the district.

Rachel Lilla, another Steiner Ranch Elementary PTA member, agreed.

"I think it's exciting because we'll get to be a part of it in the future," she said. "So if we as a community really want to see some changes, we all have to get involved and be a part of that."