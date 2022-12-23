Some Central Texans spent the day without heat amid freezing temperatures

Some Atmos Energy customers continued to be without heat Friday evening amid freezing temperatures.

Residents in parts of Leander, Cedar Park, Lago Vista, Round Rock, Hutto and Sun City have been complaining on social media since the morning about the lack of natural gas service from the company.

Sunnie Fox told KUT that up until midafternoon, she was unable to heat her family's home in Cedar Park due to low gas pressure.

The most frustrating part? The lack of communication from the company, she said.

"We've gotten no texts, no emails ... nothing from Atmos. ... It's very frustrating that they don't really communicate anything with us," she said. "I mean at this point it's like we need to hear from, you know, our governor or our state reps or somebody to come out and say, 'We're working on this.'"

KUT reached out to Atmos for comment, but did not hear back by deadline. The company tweeted around 11:30 that it was experiencing high call volumes and there would be a "significant wait time" to speak to an agent.

The City of Leander has opened a temporary warming center at Life Church off East Woodview Drive. For more information, call the police department's non-emergency line at 512-528-2800.

The City of Cedar Park said it is monitoring conditions and is prepared to open warming centers if the need arises.

Atmos Energy posted a press release on its website urging customers to conserve energy to help maintain service during the extreme cold.

