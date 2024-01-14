Central Texas under a hard freeze warning through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for Central Texas including Austin, Georgetown and San Marcos.

The warning goes into effect Sunday at 6 p.m. and is forecast to last through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A hard freeze warning means people can expect temperatures to stay below freezing for an extended time. Some places won't have temperatures above freezing again until Wednesday morning.

The area is already under a winter weather advisory until noon Monday with chances of freezing rain and sleet in the forecast. While sleet is not expected to accumulate, the area could see some light ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The National Weather Service warns people could see the lowest temperatures Monday night through Tuesday morning. The NWS also said this will be the coldest air of the winter season so far. Central Texas is under a wind chill advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. It could feel as cold as zero degrees.

A few days ago, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said they expect grid conditions to be normal during this period of wintry weather. But grid projections show tight supply and demand periods on Monday and Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.