Austin is about to see its coldest air of the winter season so far

The National Weather Service forecasts wind chills in the single digits beginning Sunday. Strong winds in the region are expected to begin as soon as early Friday.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the low 30s but could drop into the teens on Monday and Tuesday. The agency said the cold weather is due to Arctic air traveling to the South.

While temperatures do dip into the teens every year, NWS meteorologist Nick Hampshire said cold snaps like the one forecasted are not annual occurrences.

“This [weather] probably happens on average every several years, so definitely not something that we would call a normal occurrence,” Hampshire said.

There’s a limited chance of precipitation, like ice, rain or snow, in the forecast as of Thursday, but Hampshire said Central Texans don’t need to worry about seeing anything like last year when below-freezing temperatures and ice left thousands of people without power.

The state’s power grid operator, ERCOT, is expected to be able to handle the incoming demand, experts said.

“We’re gonna have high demand but it does look like the rest of the system is going to be able to handle that,” said Joshua Rhodes, a research scientist at UT Austin who studies the grid. “I think that’s why they’re a bit more confident going into this storm.”

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates. KUT's Mose Buchele contributed reporting to this story.