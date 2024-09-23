Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX for using its land along the border

Makers of the humorous adult party game Cards Against Humanity say that SpaceX has trespassed on and damaged land they own near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cards Against Humanity purchased the plot of land in Cameron County in 2017 to send a political message against then-President Donald Trump's border wall. The company used a supporter-funded campaign. Around 150,000 people contributed $15 towards purchasing the property.

Since the purchase, Cards Against Humanity says it has maintained the property in its natural state and placed a "No Trespassing" sign at the perimeter.

Courtesy: Cards Against Humanity A plot of land purchased in Cameron County by Cards Against Humanity in 2017.

It now claims in a lawsuit filed on Thursday that SpaceX has been illegally using the land for at least the last six months as a parking lot and storage area for the space company’s contractors.

Cards Against Humanity also says SpaceX has dumped gravel and other debris on the property.

The card game company is seeking $15 million dollars in damages from SpaceX, and a permanent injunction preventing them from using the site.

SpaceX did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

Courtesy: Cards Against Humanity Cards Against Humanity says Space X is trespassing on the plot of land, using it for its operations.

Cards Against Humanity has created a website to publicize the lawsuit, noting its intention was to criticize to one billionaire's politics and it now finds itself at odds with another billionaire.

The popular game involves players completing fill-in-the-blank statements with usually offensive or politically incorrect statements. The Chicago-based company describes the game as "a party game for horrible people."

