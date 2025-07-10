© 2025 KUT Public Media

Central Texas Flooding 2025
Central Texas experienced torrential rain over the July Fourth holiday weekend, leading to major flooding. More than 100 people died in six counties, including several children at an all-girls Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River. Many more were displaced from their homes.

'There's a hell of a lot of good people in this country': Locals help clean Marble Falls RV park

KUT 90.5 | By Maya Fawaz
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:41 PM CDT
Two RVs with extensive flooding damage are seen sitting next two a tree at an RV park.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
One resident died in flash floods at the Cedar Stays RV Park in Marble Falls on Saturday.

Eugene Bible said it all happened so quickly.

“ You hear people down here hollering — 'Help! Help!'" he said. “You're just hollering back, 'Just stay put, just stay put,' and that's all you can do.”

Floodwaters from nearby Hamilton Creek on Saturday tore through a section of his property, the Cedar Stays RV Park in Marble Falls. One resident, 79-year-old Walter Reed, died in the floods. As of Thursday, there were four other deaths in Burnet County and one person remained missing.

Two people stand watching the flooded Guadalupe River next to debris and a silver can that's landed on a guardrail.
Energy & Environment
How to help people affected by Kerrville-area floods
Andy Jechow

Residents said they woke up to water entering their RVs on Saturday morning. Those parked closer to the creek saw nearly 10 feet of water. There were about 50 trailers parked overnight, and all of them were damaged by the floodwaters. Most of them were total losses.

"These aren't weekenders," Bible's wife Robin, who manages the RV park, said. "This is their home, this is everything they have."

People climbed on top of their vehicles to avoid getting trapped or swept away. Eugene Bible said helicopters and boats helped rescue residents.

Hundreds of volunteers have come by the Cedar Stays RV Park in the past several days to help with recovery and cleanup efforts. Bible said the amount of support he has received in the aftermath of the disaster has been "amazing."

"We're getting reopened, but it's going to be a lot faster than we thought," he said.

Community members, including dozens of students from Marble Falls High School, have helped clear debris and burn brush piles. Others have dropped off water bottles, food and cleaning supplies for the RV park's residents and volunteers.

“I don't even know these people,” Bible said. “There’s a hell of a lot of good people in this country; you just don't know it until something like this happens.”

Eugene Bible, owner of Cedar Stays RV Park, surveys the park during clean up efforts.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Eugene Bible, owner of Cedar Stays RV Park, surveys the park during cleanup efforts Wednesday after floodwaters from a nearby creek tore through the property.
The interior of a destroyed RV at Cedar Stays RV Park.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The inside of a destroyed RV at Cedar Stays RV Park in Marble Falls.
The porch from a RV home is pictured on FM 1431 outside of Cedar Stays RV Park on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Marble Falls. The RV park faced severe flooding during the July 4th flash floods, resulting in emergency evacuations and the death of resident Walter Reed, 79.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The porch of an RV home sits near the shoulder of FM 1431.
Kathy Britsch, a resident at Cedar Stays RV Park with her husband and dog, describes how floodwaters swept through the area and her home on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Marble Falls.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Kathy Britsch, who lives at Cedar Stays RV Park with her husband and dog, describes how floodwaters swept through the area and her home.
The interior of Kathy Britsch's flooded RV at Cedar Stays RV Park is pictured on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Marble Falls. Her insurance company called it a total loss.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The interior of Britsch’s RV is flooded. Her insurance company called it a total loss.
Hamilton Creek is pictured outside of Cedar Stays RV Park on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Marble Falls. Water in Hamilton Creek rose over its banks and into the RV park Saturday.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Water in Hamilton Creek rose over its banks and into the RV park Saturday.
Guard rails on FM 1431 outside of Cedar Stays RV Park were ripped off by flooding from Hamilton Creek, pictured on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Marble Falls.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Guard rails on FM 1431 outside of Cedar Stays RV Park were ripped off by flooding from Hamilton Creek.
Maya Fawaz
Maya Fawaz is KUT's Hays County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at mfawaz@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @mayagfawaz.
