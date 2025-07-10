'There's a hell of a lot of good people in this country': Locals help clean Marble Falls RV park

Eugene Bible said it all happened so quickly.

“ You hear people down here hollering — 'Help! Help!'" he said. “You're just hollering back, 'Just stay put, just stay put,' and that's all you can do.”

Floodwaters from nearby Hamilton Creek on Saturday tore through a section of his property, the Cedar Stays RV Park in Marble Falls. One resident, 79-year-old Walter Reed, died in the floods. As of Thursday, there were four other deaths in Burnet County and one person remained missing.

Residents said they woke up to water entering their RVs on Saturday morning. Those parked closer to the creek saw nearly 10 feet of water. There were about 50 trailers parked overnight, and all of them were damaged by the floodwaters. Most of them were total losses.

"These aren't weekenders," Bible's wife Robin, who manages the RV park, said. "This is their home, this is everything they have."

People climbed on top of their vehicles to avoid getting trapped or swept away. Eugene Bible said helicopters and boats helped rescue residents.

Hundreds of volunteers have come by the Cedar Stays RV Park in the past several days to help with recovery and cleanup efforts. Bible said the amount of support he has received in the aftermath of the disaster has been "amazing."

"We're getting reopened, but it's going to be a lot faster than we thought," he said.

Community members, including dozens of students from Marble Falls High School, have helped clear debris and burn brush piles. Others have dropped off water bottles, food and cleaning supplies for the RV park's residents and volunteers.

“I don't even know these people,” Bible said. “There’s a hell of a lot of good people in this country; you just don't know it until something like this happens.”

Michael Minasi / KUT News Eugene Bible, owner of Cedar Stays RV Park, surveys the park during cleanup efforts Wednesday after floodwaters from a nearby creek tore through the property.

Michael Minasi / KUT News The inside of a destroyed RV at Cedar Stays RV Park in Marble Falls.

Michael Minasi / KUT News The porch of an RV home sits near the shoulder of FM 1431.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Kathy Britsch, who lives at Cedar Stays RV Park with her husband and dog, describes how floodwaters swept through the area and her home.



Michael Minasi / KUT News The interior of Britsch’s RV is flooded. Her insurance company called it a total loss.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Water in Hamilton Creek rose over its banks and into the RV park Saturday.