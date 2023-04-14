Garbage Week

You throw it in the bin, roll it out to the curb and the truck picks it up.



But what exactly happens to Austin's garbage?



We've gotten lots of questions about what happens to the city's trash, recycling and compost, so the week of April 17, we're trying to answer as many of your garbage questions as possible.



It's Garbage Week on KUT News. Like Shark Week, but with no sharks and more garbage.



We'll trace the path of the junk Austin makes, including how your food scraps get turned into garden soil, how much of the stuff in the blue bins actually gets recycled and how we can all do trash disposal better.



We want more questions, too. If you have a question about trash in Austin, send it in here and we'll do our best to answer them.



Listen for Garbage Week on KUT 90.5 or find the stories below (new ones added throughout the week!).