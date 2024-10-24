Facing budget gap, SIMS Foundation suspends mental health care services for musicians

The SIMS Foundation says it's pausing its mental health care services for new patients for at least 90 days.

The nonprofit, which provides no- and low-cost services to connect musicians with mental health care, says it's staring down a $500,000 gap in funding. SIMS said it would move existing clients over to "existing resources" and that it expects that to be completed in February.

In a letter to clients, Marissa Rivera, chair of the nonprofit's board of directors, said "many aspects of our service are just no longer sustainable."

"The reality is simple: we need more funding to continue to operate at our current service levels, and we need to restructure our service model to ensure that we are maximizing all of the resources and efficiencies that are now available," she said.

The nonprofit has connected musicians with mental health care for decades. In the years since the pandemic, Rivera said, the need for its services has increased, while staff has dwindled. She said SIMS would need $480,000 to continue its services through November.

