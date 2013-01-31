National Pet Radio: Make Your Critter's Cuteness Public (And Win A Prize Pack!)

Many of us here at NPR have pets or are animal lovers, and recently discovered that National Dress Your Pet Day is in January. We were inspired by this to ask you to show your appreciation for public media by accessorizing your pet.

To have a little fun with it, we want you to snap a picture of your pet listening to your favorite public radio station.

Participating is simple: Send us a picture of your pet tuning in - by radio, computer, phone, etc. - and tell us what NPR Member Station you guys listen to. You can work this into the photo if you want to get creative; for example, a sign like this would do the trick: "Mr. Patches thinks NPR Member Station KPCC is the cats meow!" We've provided a few examples using pets of NPR staffers (not eligible to win). True to the NPR way, all pets will be considered – cats, dogs, bunnies, lizards, guinea pigs, fish – the whole domesticated kingdom.

1 of 4 — Punkin, pictured here, belongs to NPR Senior Publicist Emerson Brown. Disclaimer: Punkin always sticks her tongue out; it's no slight to the sweet sounds of Washington, D.C., NPR Member Station WAMU pulsing through his headphones. Punkin, pictured here, belongs to NPR Senior Publicist Emerson Brown. Disclaimer: Punkin always sticks her tongue out; it's no slight to the sweet sounds of Washington, D.C., NPR Member Station WAMU pulsing through his headphones. / Emerson Brown 2 of 4 — Oregon-born kitty Mercedes was the family pet of This Is NPR Editor Emily Hellewell and an advocate for her choice station, OPB. And while she's no longer with us, it should be noted that Mercedes was in fact an early adopter of podcasting, tuning in on what some may recognize as an iPod from the early 2000s. This may make you wonder, which came first, this photo or the idea for this giveaway? Oregon-born kitty Mercedes was the family pet of This Is NPR Editor Emily Hellewell and an advocate for her choice station, OPB. And while she's no longer with us, it should be noted that Mercedes was in fact an early adopter of podcasting, tuning in on what some may recognize as an iPod from the early 2000s. This may make you wonder, which came first, this photo or the idea for this giveaway? / Laura Hellewell Brown 3 of 4 — Fashion forward feline Tyler not only makes color blocking accessible for men, but also debunks superstition by serving as a good-luck charm for public radio and his Member Station, WAMU. Tyler can thank his owner Claire Mueller, a Junior Designer with NPR Creative Services, for making sure to capture his good side for his NPR.org debut. Fashion forward feline Tyler not only makes color blocking accessible for men, but also debunks superstition by serving as a good-luck charm for public radio and his Member Station, WAMU. Tyler can thank his owner Claire Mueller, a Junior Designer with NPR Creative Services, for making sure to capture his good side for his NPR.org debut. / Claire Mueller 4 of 4 — Skout is a familiar face around NPR HQ and quite popular on social media as well. But those of us who are close to this guy know where his true passions lie: soaking in the news and notes of his local pubcaster, WAMU, and looking angelically at his favorite person, NPR Director of Creative Services and Branding Kathie Miller. Skout is a familiar face around NPR HQ and quite popular on social media as well. But those of us who are close to this guy know where his true passions lie: soaking in the news and notes of his local pubcaster, WAMU, and looking angelically at his favorite person, NPR Director of Creative Services and Branding Kathie Miller. / Kathie Miller

You just need to submit your entry by email to ThisIsNPR@npr.org by Wednesday, February 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Seven finalists will be selected by a panel of NPR staff. Then, we'll post them here and ask you, the listeners, to vote for your favorite.

The pet that gets the most votes and the owner of that critter will receive a pretty cool prize pack of items to use while strutting your stuff in public: an NPR Black Logo T-Shirt, NPR Music Klean Kanteen and NPR Bottle Sling. Thee runners-up will win an NPR Share More Chico Bag.

Contest Rules: You must be 18 or older to enter. Responses received in the ThisIsNPR@npr.org inbox before the entry deadline will be eligible to win. No purchase necessary. See complete list of contest rules.

